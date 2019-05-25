Huduma namba mass registration exercise comes to an end

The Huduma namba mass registration exercise has come to an end Saturday following a one week extension by the president.

The exercise according to the government will close at 6pm Saturday paving way for a comprehensive clean-up of data collected in the two month Huduma namba exercise and individuals who might have filed wrong information will be contacted for fresh registration.

Huduma namba seeks to identify all Kenyan residents through a unique primary identifier.

According to Government Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna, those who will have missed the registration exercise for the Huduma Namba will be able to do so at their respective local assistant chiefs office.

However for Kenyans in the diaspora, Huduma Namba mass registration will continue until June 20 this year.

By the end of last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta who extended the exercise said 35 million Kenyans had been registered.

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the national launch of the new Huduma Namba early last month.

He rolled out the NIIMS project at the Masii Public Grounds in Machakos County while Sports, Culture and Heritage CS, Ambassador Amina Mohammed represented Deputy President William Ruto in Kakamega County where the exercise was launched simultaneously.

With the historic launch of the NIIMS project, Kenya joined other developed nations such as the US, Europe, United Arabs Emirates, India and Australia which have successfully used integrated data systems to manage their citizens information.

President Kenyatta said the NIIMS exercise will not only transform civil registration and data management in the country but also tame corruption and fast-track the implementation of the Big 4 development agenda.