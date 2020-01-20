Huduma number to be used to track down criminals, DCI says

Huduma Number will likely be used by the security authorities to track down criminals and effectively fight insecurity in the country.

According to Juja Sub-County DCIO Daniel Musangi, this year will see criminals being tracked through the use of the Huduma Number.

Speaking at Juja Police Station Musangi said the introduction of Huduma Number will bring criminal activities to an end.

“If you had a criminal mentality you will be nabbed. If the OSC doesn’t apprehend you, where others fail the DCI will succeed,” he said.

He said he was impressed by the security team led by sub-county DCC Charles Muriithi, Police Commander Dorothy Migarusha and OCS Abel Mwarania.

Mr Musangi also regretted the numerous rise of cases on the misuse of the 988 Mulika Mwizi code number by unscrupulous people.

Police Commander Dorothy Migarusha said in conjunction with all stakeholders, Juja Sub-County will be secured from criminal activities.

“We want to assure safety for both students and locals at all times. She said the 998 Mulika Mwizi should be used to enhance security.

Murera MCA John Wokabi said he was impressed by the efforts security organs spirit of the local security team.

He urged the security organs to wipe out deadly criminals gangs hiding in Kiambu County.