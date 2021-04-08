Huge turn-out overwhelms vaccination centres in Bomet

Vaccination centres in Bomet County are overwhelmed by the high turnout of people who want to get the COVID-19 jab.

According to Chief Officer of Medical Services Dr. Joyce Tonui turn out at all vaccination centres in five sub-counties remains high and they have been forced to turn away people who are not frontline workers and those not above the age of 58 years.

“We are worried about the limited number of doses we have against the huge number of people who want to receive their first jabs, across the sub-counties,” She said.

The chief officer also confirmed that they have received the second batch of 3000 vaccination doses from the initial 6000 doses they were allocated.

She however requested the Ministry of Health to increase the number of doses allocated to the county to meet the demand.

A spot check by KNA at Bomet Health centre within Bomet town revealed long queues of elderly people and frontline workers struggling to get the vaccine.

Bomet Health Sub-county public health nurse Emily Tunen who is also the head of vaccination in the facility noted that there was need to boost the number of doses provided by the Ministry of Health to accommodate more segments of the population.

“As you can see here we have a long line of elderly people and frontline workers who have camped since morning to be vaccinated, people have responded well so far,” She said.