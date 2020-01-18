Human resources institute to change curriculum to equip practitioners

The Institute of Human Resource Management aiming to change its curriculum to competence based to equip practitioners with modern skills for modern dynamic markets.

Speaking during the release of the 2019 Certified Human Resource Professional Examination Results the institute’s Chair Joseph Onyango said plans to register all HR practitioners by the start of this year has been postponed until the new curriculum is in place.

The Institute of Human Resource Management has shelved its earlier order to have all human resource practitioners examined and certified by 1st January this year with the institute’s management saying the order has been suspended for 120 days until the taskforce mandated to carry out curriculum changes presents its recommendations.

IHRM Chairman Joseph Onyango says the curriculum will be competence based and will force on practicability to fit the dynamic market trends.

He added that some of the HR practitioners who were trained under the old curriculum will undergo refresher courses for certification.

Elsewhere a section of sugar farmers from western Kenya want recommendations entailed in the sugar taskforce be reviewed afresh with farmers and millers input.

The farmers under Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Association (KNASFO) claim the report that is yet to be officially released by the Presidents negates farmers’ views calling on the new Agriculture CS Peter Munya to have consultative meeting with cane farmers to solve the impasses in the sugar industry.