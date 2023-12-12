Attorney General Justin Muturi read out Kenya’s pledges on behalf of President Ruto, as he also elaborated on other human rights milestones the country had achieved.

During the 75th anniversary celebrations for the implementation of the UNDHR, marked in Nairobi at the Gigiri UN headquarters, Attorney General Justin Muturi read out Kenya’s pledges on behalf of President Ruto, as he also elaborated on other human rights milestones the country had achieved.

In Ruto’s keynote address, at the Monday occasion that coincided with the UN Human Rights Day, Muturi said Kenya was committed to honouring its pledges and treaties with the UN.

Ruto pledged Kenya’s commitment to developing a comprehensive National Human Rights Policy and Action Plan, dedicated to enhancing the realisation and enjoyment of rights and fundamental freedoms for all Kenyans.

The President also pledged to lead the country to transition to Clean Energy. He added, “Recognising our global responsibility, we pledge to achieve a complete transition to clean energy sources by 2030, contributing significantly to climate change mitigation efforts and sustainable development”.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to criminalise enforced disappearances, pledging to enact comprehensive domestic legislation that explicitly criminalises enforced disappearances and establishes robust mechanisms for prevention, investigation, prosecution and victim support.

Ruto underlined the fourth pledge of promoting social protection, by fostering gender equality and safeguarding the rights of children, people with disabilities, elderly persons and all marginalised groups.

Said the President: “These pledges are not mere words, they are the unwavering threads woven into the fabric of our nation’s future. They embody our steadfast commitment to creating a Kenya where human rights are not just enshrined in documents, but permeate the very lives of every citizen.”

To underline’s his government’s commitment to uplifting the marginalised, Ruto cited his administration’s “Bottom-Up Economic Agenda” (BETA), which, he noted, embodies Kenya’s commitment to inclusive development.

He added: “This ambitious plan goes beyond mere economics, prioritising the needs of marginalised communities and individuals to bridge the long-standing gap of inequality. BETA has garnered international praise for its innovative approach, recognised by the IMF and World Bank for focusing on empowering small businesses, social protection, and inclusive growth.”

He said spelt out the five key themes that drive BETA , Agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium enterprises, Housing and Settlement, Healthcare and the Digital Superhighway and Creative Industry.

He said: “Through BETA, Kenya is embarking on a bold journey towards a more equitable and prosperous future for all.”

The event was attended by, among others, The Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi, Zainab Hawa Bangura, the UN Resident Coordinator for Kenya, Stephen Jackson, Senior Human Rights Advisor to the UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya, Li Fung, Commissioner of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Solomon Dersso, Chair and Commissioners of Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the Independent Police Oversight Authority, National Cohesion and Integration Commission, Members of Parliament and of the diplomatic corps.