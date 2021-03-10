Human rights centre to combat extremism opens in Malindi

A community human rights centre has been commissioned in Malindi amid calls on Kenyans to build trust with government agencies.

The new centre, an initiative of the Kenyan and British governments in partnership with Haki Africa, is meant to effectively confront terrorism and violent extremism.

Speaking during the commissioning of the centre, British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said lack of trust between communities and the state had compromised ongoing efforts to tackle the challenge of radicalization and violent extremism.

She said there was the need for the government and its citizens to have mutual trust if terrorism and violent extremism was to be landed a final blow.

Haki Africa Coast Region Director Hussein Khalid said through the organization’s intervention, a total of 17 young persons who had gone into hiding had already surrendered to the police in the past one year and that their rights had been preserved.

He said some of those who had surrendered themselves had been charged while others had been assisted to start businesses as a way of rehabilitating them.

“We appeal to all those in hiding that as a human rights organization, we are ready to stand with them to ensure their rights are not violated so they can return to their normal lives,” Khalid said.

Residents who spoke to journalists during the opening of the centre said it was their belief that their rights would be upheld with the commissioning of the centre.

According to John Ngala, many residents had lived in fear of being sought after by police sentiments echoed by Dama Baya and Mohamed Hassan Lali who said they hoped issues of violation of land rights and other ills would also be addressed at the centre.

The occasion was also addressed by National Counter Terrorism Centre Director Njenga Miiri and the Malindi Resident Judge, Justice Reuben Nyakundi, who also underscored the importance of cooperation between the State and communities with a view to ensuring justice is served to all.