Humanitarian crisis as victims of Naivasha demolitions suffer “neglect”

Tens of students risk dropping out of school after the government brought down one of the largest informal settlements in Naivasha.

The demolitions at KCC village that targeted those occupying railway land has left over 10,000 people homeless with those affected camping in churches and open spaces.

This came as a humanitarian crisis hit the make-shift camps with the families sleeping in the cold and relieving themselves in the bushes.

The weekend demolitions that were supervised by armed police officers saw all the houses in the estate that houses hundreds of flower farm workers and casual laborers demolished.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In the last couple of months, the government has embarked on the process of demolishing all structures on railway land in an exercise that has left hundreds homeless.

According to one of the affected persons Francis Mugane, those affected had lived in the estate for over 40 years and knew no other home.

He said that they had been reduced to paupers after most of their personal effects were destroyed adding that they had not been served with any eviction notice.

“Over 10,000 people were affected by the demolitions and we are calling on our elected leaders to come to our rescue at this time when we are sleeping in the cold,” he said.

According to Margaret Wambui who was among those affected by the demolitions, nearly all the students from the estate had dropped out of school.

She added that many of the victims were born and brought up in the estate and had decided to camp in the church as they sought help from well-wishers.

“Our children have dropped from school, we are sleeping in the cold despite the ongoing rains and we fear a disease outbreak any time,” she said.

One of the youth leaders Joseph Mwaura Kamjesh accused the government of victimizing the same people who voted it into power.

He termed the condition in the camp as dire as he called on humanitarian organizations to come to the rescue of the families.

Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mutua Kisilu defended the demolitions noting that all affected families had been served with eviction notice two years ago.

“The demolition notices were served in 2019 but many decided to ignore it and they are now facing the consequences,” he said.