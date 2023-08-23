Humphrey Wattanga appointed new KRA Commissioner General

Humphrey Wattanga has been appointed the new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General effective August 22, 2023.

Wattanga who has been appointed to the position by National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u will serve a three year term.

He succeeds Githii Mburu who resigned from the position in February this year after serving three years m, seven months.

Rispah Simiyu who has been the acting commissioner general since February 23, 2023 following the departure of Githii Mburu.

Wattanga holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Finance from the University of Pennsylvania, USA, and a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry (cum laude) from Harvard University, USA.

He has over 15 years’ global experience serving as a business development, corporate finance and transaction adviser to private equity entities, private sector companies, development finance institutions, governments and public organizations.