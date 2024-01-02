Home NEWS International News Hundreds flee burning Japan airlines plane on Tokyo runway

A Japan Airlines plane is engulfed in flames after landing on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday evening.

Live footage showed passengers fleeing the aircraft using inflatable slides and running away across the tarmac.

Japan Airlines says all 379 people on board – passengers and crew – were evacuated

Fire ripped through the plane which is now nearly destroyed as firefighters battle the blaze.

There are reports a Japanese Coast Guard plane collided with a passenger aircraft

The plane had taken off from Hokkaido, in northern Japan.



