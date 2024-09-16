Hundreds flee Kitui homes after deadly attacks by armed herders

A section of women leaders in Kitui County has condemned the recent murder of six farmers in Mandongoi and Ngomeni sub-locations in Mwingi North, allegedly carried out by camel herders from neighbouring counties of Tana River and Garissa.

Hundreds of residents from the affected areas have fled their homes, fearing fresh attacks from the armed herders.

Local women leaders, led by ODM-nominated Senator Beth Syengo and former Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza, lamented the displacement of residents who were forced to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere following last week’s violent attacks.

Speaking during a forum for the Kitui County Union for Saving and Credit Cooperative Society Sacco (KICUSA) held at Kabati trading centre in Kitui West Constituency, the leaders called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to increase security in the affected areas and ensure the camel herders are driven back to their respective counties, allowing the displaced residents to return home.

In the recent banditry incident, a Grade Seven pupil was shot and severely injured in his left hand while grazing cattle in Mandongoi village.

Several homes were also torched during the attack by the heavily armed herders.

The women leaders also expressed their sorrow over the tragic deaths of six schoolchildren in a road accident near Kyoani market in Ikutha, along the Kitui-Kibwezi road.

The accident claimed the lives of two Form Three girls, one Form One girl, and three primary school pupils—a Grade Three boy and girl, and a Grade Six girl, all from Kyoani Primary School.

According to a traffic police report from Mutomo Traffic Police, the children were on their way to school when a Toyota Probox from Kibwezi veered off the road and struck them.

During the KICUSA event, former CS Malonza presided over the distribution of 230 water tanks to members of the county women’s Sacco, which she had helped form during her tenure as Kitui County Deputy Governor.

KICUSA, an umbrella Sacco representing 72 women’s groups with a total membership of 15,000, raised KSh 5.8 million earlier this year through a fundraiser organized by Ms. Malonza.

The funds enabled the Sacco to procure the water tanks being distributed to help alleviate the county’s long-standing water scarcity problem.

Phase one of the water tank distribution drive will benefit approximately 700 women.

Each woman is required to contribute KSh 10,000, with the Sacco covering the remaining cost to secure a 2,500-litre tank with a 17-year warranty.

Speaking at the event, KICUSA Chairperson Gladys Julius said the initiative is crucial for women who have long struggled with unreliable water supply, significantly improving their quality of life.

She also emphasized that KICUSA is open to all women in the county and encouraged other women’s groups to join and benefit from the Sacco.

“More than 500,000 women across the county have yet to join this Sacco. We aim to recruit them so they too can benefit,” said Malonza, who is also a member of KICUSA.