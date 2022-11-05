Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

205 elephants, 512 Wildebeests, 381 Common Zebras, 51 buffalos and 49 Grevy’s zebras among other wildlife have died in eight conservation areas as defined by Kenya Wildlife Service due to the ongoing drought situation in Kenya.

Kenya has endured three severe droughts in the past decade: 2010-2011, 2016-2017 and 2020-2022.

The 2020-2022 drought has been the most severe and the longest, the worst in 40 years.

According to a report by the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI), the drought which is attributed to below-average rainfall during the two years period has resulted in massive loss of wildlife population through death and, probably migration into other areas.

The current drought is affecting wildlife in different ecosystems with the most affected areas being Amboseli, Laikipia-Samburu and Tsavo ecosystems.

Amboseli ecosystem (the national park and surrounding areas) is the most affected ecosystem with the wildebeest and common zebra being the most affected species. Most of the elephant mortality cases were recorded in Amboseli, Laikipia-Samburu and Tsavo ecosystems.

The study noted that the most affected ecosystems (i.e., Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu) host 1887, 14879 and 6867 elephants respectively, representing more than half (65%) of Kenya’s elephant population.

The elephants being mixed feeders and water-dependent animals together with other 12 large mammal species were adversely affected by the current dry spell across the three landscapes.

Despite the drought, the rhino population (black and white) is doing well. However, one young rhino aged about 2 years died in Ngulia rhino sanctuary, Tsavo West National Park due to the drought.

Apart from the one young rhino that died in Ngulia rhino sanctuary in October 2022, the 20 other rhino mortalities (11 black and 9 white) are attributed to poaching, natural causes, and diseases among other causes.

However, if the drought persists, overstocked rhino sanctuaries like Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary in Tsavo West National Park among others could be more affected by the drought resulting in more rhino mortality.

Immediate interventions recommended in the report

Urgent and immediate provision of water as well as salt licks are required in the most affected ecosystems (Amboseli, Tsavo, Laikipia-Samburu). The provision of hay to Grevy’s zebra in northern Kenya should be enhanced over the next two months (November and December) to cover a wider area. WRTI is to be supported to undertake well-structured monitoring of wildlife mortality in all protected areas and key ecosystems to understand the effects of the drought better and recommend future and timely appropriate management action. There is a need for an urgent total aerial census of wildlife in the Amboseli ecosystem before the next rainy season to determine and evaluate the impact of the current drought on wildlife. Various research groups or persons continue to deposit their wildlife mortality reports in the WRTI site offices so as to facilitate information management and guide the wildlife managers accordingly. The National Treasury to allocate funds to support the next National Wildlife Census in 2024 to establish the impact of the current drought on wildlife populations in all the affected ecosystems. Provision of funding to support the destocking of Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary (Tsavo West National Park) and prevent any eminent drought-related mortality of black rhinos in the sanctuary.

The following organizations provided the wildlife mortality data: Kenya Wildlife Service, Grevy’s Zebra Trust, Amboseli Trust for Elephants, Tsavo Trust, Save the Elephants, Northern Rangeland Trust, Big Life Foundation, International Fund for Animal Welfare, African Wildlife Foundation, World Wildlife Fund – Kenya, African Conservation Centre, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Giraffe Conservation Foundation and Hirola Conservation Programme.