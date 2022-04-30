Hundreds of Kenyans turn up in Othaya for Kibaki’s funeral

ByMuraya Kamunde
Members of the public have started arriving at the Othaya Approved School for the funeral service of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Security officers subjected Kenyans to strict security screening before being allowed into the grounds.

 

Members of the public being subjected to screening.

Food items and liquids like water have been barred into the venue.

 

The late president’s body is expected to arrive at the stadium at around 10 am from State House where it will be taken first from Lee Funeral Home.

The Funeral Planning Committee is prepared to host more than 15,000 mourners in Othaya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in giving Kibaki a befitting send off.

Other leaders include; Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, dignitaries and senior government officials are expected to grace the function.

The late Kibaki will be laid to rest at his Othaya home in a private ceremony and not all mourners will be accomodated at his residence.

  

