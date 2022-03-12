Hundreds of Masai ready to leave conservation area

ByBBC

Hundreds of Masai people have volunteered to leave their homes in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) after the government asked the pastoralists to relocate because the rising human population was putting pressure on wildlife.

More than 450 people from 86 households have expressed their intention to move.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa addressed more than 350 Maasai elders, also known as Laigwanans on Friday. He said President Samia Suluhu had expressed her deep concern for the fate of the area, which received Unesco’s Global Geopark status in 2018.

President Samia is believed to be worried about the impact the growing number of livestock and human beings is having on wildlife.

Mr Majaliwa noted that 110,000 people were now living in the area, up from just 8,000 in 1959.

  

Latest posts

China’s top legislature wraps up annual session

Eric Biegon

Global Covid deaths probably three times higher

Claire Wanja

China promotes cooperation, dialogue as global uncertainties ascend

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More