Hundreds of Masai ready to leave conservation area

Hundreds of Masai people have volunteered to leave their homes in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) after the government asked the pastoralists to relocate because the rising human population was putting pressure on wildlife.

More than 450 people from 86 households have expressed their intention to move.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa addressed more than 350 Maasai elders, also known as Laigwanans on Friday. He said President Samia Suluhu had expressed her deep concern for the fate of the area, which received Unesco’s Global Geopark status in 2018.

President Samia is believed to be worried about the impact the growing number of livestock and human beings is having on wildlife.

Mr Majaliwa noted that 110,000 people were now living in the area, up from just 8,000 in 1959.