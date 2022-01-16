President János Áder arrives in Kenya for four-day State visit

ByMuraya Kamunde
President János Áder of Hungary has arrived in country for a four-day state visit.

The Hungarian Head of State who was accompanied by First Lady Anita Herczegh were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo.

President Áder is expected to hold bilateral discussions with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta during his official visit.

They will be officially be received by President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

Kenya and Hungary have enjoyed warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when Hungary established an Embassy in Nairobi.

Áder is currently on a four-day visit to Ghana where he held bilateral talks with his counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo.

The two countries have announced plans to establish a joint commission to serve as a platform for accelerating mutually beneficial cooperation between Ghana and Hungary.

  

