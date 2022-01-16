President János Áder of Hungary has arrived in country for a four-day state visit.

The Hungarian Head of State who was accompanied by First Lady Anita Herczegh were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo.

Hungarian President János Áder is in Kenya for a four-day State Visit accompanied by First Lady Anita Herczegh. H.E Áder will hold talks with H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta aimed at further strengthening 🇰🇪 &🇭🇺 relations. C.S Amb Raychelle Omamo received H.E János Áder @JKIA pic.twitter.com/Nx0VFuJe2c — ForeignAffairsKenya (@ForeignOfficeKE) January 16, 2022

President Áder is expected to hold bilateral discussions with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta during his official visit.

They will be officially be received by President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

Kenya and Hungary have enjoyed warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when Hungary established an Embassy in Nairobi.

This evening CS @mucheru and CS Amb Raychelle Omamo of @ForeignOfficeKE

received Hungarian President János Áder and First Lady Anita Herczegh who are on a four-day State Visit to Kenya. H.E. President Áder is expected to hold bilateral discussions with H.E. President Kenyatta. pic.twitter.com/nyslA2eNs8 — Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs (@MoICTKenya) January 16, 2022

Áder is currently on a four-day visit to Ghana where he held bilateral talks with his counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo.

The two countries have announced plans to establish a joint commission to serve as a platform for accelerating mutually beneficial cooperation between Ghana and Hungary.