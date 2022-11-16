Hungary govt increases Kenya’s scholarship slots to 200

The Hungary Ambassador to Kenya Zsolt Meszaros says the Hungary government has launched a scholarship program for undergraduate and post graduate students on various disciplines in Kenya.

Zsolt said the program been running for the last five years adding that Hungary is looking forward to ensure that it absorbs more students in order to achieve its vision.

He spoke Wednesday morning when he paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Masika Wetang’ula.

The Ambassador congratulated Hon. Wetang’ula for having been elected as the eighth Speaker of the National Assembly.

“We are the largest education partner in Kenya with a total of over 200 beneficiaries fully paid for from tuition, accommodation and allowances,” he said.

The Ambassador further said that the Hungary government is putting up a cancer hospital in Nyeri County that is set to address many cancer related ailments in the region.

“We would like your office to support the two initiatives by ensuring that the cabinet secretary for education and his health counterpart liaise with us to send medics on the scholarship program who will operate this cancer center once it’s fully operational,” he said.

Ambassador Meszaros noted that training Kenyan Doctors through the Scholarship programme will equip the cancer center with the requisite skills and expertise hence reducing the cost of importing cancer medics.

Speaker Wetang’ula commended the Hungary government for its commitment in the scholarship program and the various projects initiatives across the country.

“We believe as a country in the near future we shall have many skilled people who have trained in Hungary and working in Kenya hence no need to have imported specialists in various sectors,” said Speaker Wetang’ula.

The Speaker observed that the world is transforming into advanced technology and called for Hungary to successful impact technological transfer in Kenya as gained from the students studying through the program.

“We also believe that the students we send to study in your country will also build a strong alumni that can help enhance strong bilateral and diplomatic engagement,” he said.

In addition, Ambassador Meszaros said that the Hungary government has set up a rice irrigation project in Ahero area in Kisumu County under water and irrigation docket aimed at helping rice farmers in a bid to have food security.

He also indicated that they are running the central Kabonyo fish project under the blue economy aimed at helping fish famers expand their farming and produce.

The Hungary government has also partnered with locals in Bungoma to come up with a disabled children’s center that strives to help the disabled children who have been marginalized and neglected in the community.

The Speaker committed to facilitate the establishment of the Kenya Hungary Parliamentary friendship group in order to foster good bilateral relationships between the two countries.

Speaker Wetang’ula lauded Hungary for being supportive of Kenyan electoral process that so Kenya have a peaceful polls in the just concluded August 9 general elections.