Hungary receives 100,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

“A delivery of 100,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Hungary late on Monday,” the government said in a statement.

According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the vaccine was taken to the National Public Health Center.

“Speed is of the essence … as advancing the inoculation plan by a single day would save the lives of 100-150 people,” Szijjarto said, adding that the country is working to get all approved vaccines into the country as soon as possible.

As the European Union was struggling with its vaccination campaign, Budapest took initiative and unilaterally approved the use of Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm and the AstraZeneca vaccine, without waiting for a decision from the European Medicines Agency. Since then, the EMA has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the authorization of Sinopharm and Sputnik V is pending.