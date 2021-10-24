Hunt down persons who disrupted Ruto rally in Busia, Matiang’i directs police

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has instructed authorities in Busia County to track and apprehend persons who orchestrated the chaos that marred Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in the area on Saturday.

In his memo to Busia County Commissioner, Matiang’i wants the National Government Administration Officers based in the border town to work closely and urgently with police to identify organizers and perpetrators of the disruption of Ruto’s meet the people tour.

“Government will adopt zero tolerance on anyone disrupting legit political gatherings,” He said

According to Matiang’i, who was in Nyandarua, stern action will be taken against those who will be identified as having taken part in the planning and execution of the anarchy that saw four vehicles pelted with stones by rowdy youth.

“Organizers and perpetrators of the disruption to be charged in court as soon as possible,” he indicated

He reiterated that all political leaders and aspirants are free to move anywhere in the country

As such, the Interior CS wants security agents to act fairly and demonstrate neutrality when handling political gatherings.