Huruma grounds set for facelift after Tecno announces renovation plans

Global innovative technology brand, TECNO, has today broken ground on the proposed renovations of Huruma Sports Grounds in Nairobi.

The ground-breaking ceremony is part of TECNO’s initiative to refurbish 100 community football pitches across Africa within the next five years.

The renovation works for Huruma Sports Grounds, which will be at a cost of Kshs. Four million involve upgrading the football pitch, grass carpet, seating areas and changing rooms.

Once complete, the grounds will be able to host hundreds of fans and can host matches day and night.