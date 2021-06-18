The Huruma Town Kids are gaining international recognition.

The Huruma Town Kids are a group of children from Nairobi’s Huruma slum. They are popular for recreating celebrity photos, movies, and music videos. In the past, they have recreated photos by Tanasha Donna, Sauti Sol, Eric Omondi, and even Sheila Kwamboka. The group of 23 is comprised of kids aged between 5 and 15 years and have warmed their way into the hearts of Kenyans.

On June 16th the H-Town kids were featured on CNN after reenacting Larry Madowo’s news segment. Reporter Zain Asher lauded the kids for their brilliance and talent gaining them even more recognition. Larry was equally impresses by them and posted them on his Instagram page saying, “The @hurumatown80 kids made it to CNN! They recreated my story and then CNN aired their version! They’re brilliant and I’m glad the whole world got to see their work. Happy Day of the African Child to them,”

The Huruma kids made it to CNN! The brilliant @HTownKidsKE made a parody of my CNN story then CNN aired it and it was perfect ? pic.twitter.com/0wCb2jSDfF — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) June 16, 2021

The kids are receiving more and more international recognition. In January, DJ Khaled posted the kids on his page, appreciating the support they showed his music video by reenacting it.

