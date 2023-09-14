Hussein Confident in Sports CS restoring sanity in Kenyan Football

The Football Business Summit 2023, hosted by the Football Foundation for Africa, brought together industry experts, stakeholders, and football enthusiasts to discuss the game's immense potential

Extreme Sports Limited chief executive office Hussein Mohammed has exuded confidence with the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to restore sanity in the management of Kenyan football.

While delivering keynote address on Thursday at the Africa Football business summit in Nairobi ,Hussein also emphasized on the need for stakeholders to invest more in grassroot football as it’s the only sure way of continuity and progress in performance of national teams.

“Grassroots football, the heart of Extreme Sports, aligns perfectly with Football Foundation for Africa’s mission.

From poor infrastructure, inconsistent development strategies and bad governance, most African federations are struggling to reap the benefits of an ever growing global football economy.At the heart of these challenges, our struggle to decisively deal with corruption, blatant theft and impunity in the football management remains the biggest challenge,”said Hussein

“Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba at some point handed a dossier to FIFA, exposing corrupt dealings within Football Kenya Federation. Stakeholders are still waiting for a response from the world governing body FIFA.

Hussein is the founder of the Super 8 Football League which recently marked 20th anniversary since its inception.