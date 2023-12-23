Hussein Mohamed slams critics of Ruto’s Christmas donations

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has defended President William Ruto against critics of his Christmas donations to neighbours at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County.

Taking on X, Hussein expressed his displeasure, calling out those who habitually fault the President.

“President William Ruto today sharing with his neighbours in Sugoi during this festive season. Unbelievable how some (whose sport is to find fault at everything as the President said) would criticize sharing with the people,” wrote Hussein.

The spokesperson further urged critics to reflect on the value of generosity and stressed the importance of sharing, during the festive season.

“If you’re against sharing with your neighbors and humanity, you might want to check if your heart’s still beating. Being mean is a bad thing, but it’s even worse to campaign against sharing with humanity,” he added.

His sentiments come after Ruto came under attack from some Kenyans after residents from Uasin Gishu and neighbouring Nandi and Kakamega counties thronged Ruto’s home for early Christmas giveaways.

In a festive gesture of goodwill, Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto welcomed residents to their rural home on Friday.

Hundreds were seen lined up along roadsides as early as 4 AM to receive essential items like wheat flour, cooking oil, and rice from President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Sugoi residence.