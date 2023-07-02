Hussein Mohammed calls for collaboration in developing boxing in Kenya

Enhanced incentives to sponsors in the form of tax rebates and special consideration for private sector players in the development of sports infrastructure should be a significant part of our budgeting process moving forward

Hussein Mohammed, CEO of Extreme Sports, has stressed the importance of cooperation amongst all parties in order to resurrect boxing at all levels, from local to national.

Hussein was speaking on Saturday after attending the national boxing Olympic trials, which served as a pre-Paris Olympic Games team Kenya selection competition at the Nairobi Charter Halll.

The founder of the famous Super 8 football tournament commended the Boxing Federation of Kenya for raising the sport’s standards but urged county governments to work towards the revival of the once famous social halls, the introduction of boxing in schools, and tax rebates as some measures that need to be implemented to realize the full revival of the sport.

“I wish to congratulate all the participants in this important trial that will select our representatives heading to the Olympics next year. Despite all the challenges they face, the organizers and boxers have shown resilience, commitment, and dedication to the sport and country.

Kenya used to be a boxing superpower in the 1980s, but we have unfortunately lost our status on the global stage over the years. Recovery is possible, but we must get back to the basics. Reclaim our community social halls, popularize the sport in schools, and get both public and private sector investment reaching the grassroots.

Stakeholders in sports must be proactive in the national budgeting process moving forward if the sector is to experience any meaningful growth.

Enhanced incentives to sponsors in the form of tax rebates and special consideration for private sector players in the development of sports infrastructure should be a significant part of our budgeting process moving forward.” Said Hussein

Hussein called on corporations and other well-wishers to help in the growth of the game, which has been a traditional second-highest medal accumulation sport in the Olympic Games after athletics.

Among the day’s results, David Karanja of Police defeated Kelvin Maina of KDF in flyweight, while former Commonwealth bronze medalist Christine Ongare reigned supreme over Ann Wanjiru of Kongowea.