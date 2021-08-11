“I am Legend” writer dismisses anti-vaxxer claims

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

“I am Legend” is available to stream in Kenya on Netflix and Showmax.

In a twist that seems par for the course in the year of our Lord 2021, anti-vaxxers are now claiming that the vaccine will turn people into zombies, specifically citing the creatures from I am Legend.

Akiva Goldsman, one of the screenwriters of the 2007 movie, has dismissed those claims saying categorically, “I made that up. It’s not real.”

The 2007 science-fiction/horror film starring Will Smith begins during a pandemic that eventually wipes out most of humanity. Those who survive the infection transform into monsters. The film revolves around a sole survivor (Will Smith) in New York City who struggles valiantly to find a cure.

One anti-vaxxer who was quoted in the New York Times claims that a similar turn of events could happen to those receiving the COVID vaccine. The claims circulated on Twitter prompting Akiva to say something.

If you’re curious about the film and would like to watch it for yourself, the movie is currently streaming in Kenya on both Netflix and Showmax.

 

 

  

