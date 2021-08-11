“I am Legend” writer dismisses anti-vaxxer claims

“I am Legend” is available to stream in Kenya on Netflix and Showmax.

In a twist that seems par for the course in the year of our Lord 2021, anti-vaxxers are now claiming that the vaccine will turn people into zombies, specifically citing the creatures from I am Legend.

Akiva Goldsman, one of the screenwriters of the 2007 movie, has dismissed those claims saying categorically, “I made that up. It’s not real.”

The 2007 science-fiction/horror film starring Will Smith begins during a pandemic that eventually wipes out most of humanity. Those who survive the infection transform into monsters. The film revolves around a sole survivor (Will Smith) in New York City who struggles valiantly to find a cure.

One anti-vaxxer who was quoted in the New York Times claims that a similar turn of events could happen to those receiving the COVID vaccine. The claims circulated on Twitter prompting Akiva to say something.

Oh. My. God. It’s a movie. I made that up. It’s. Not. Real. — Akiva Goldsman (@AkivaGoldsman) August 9, 2021

If you’re curious about the film and would like to watch it for yourself, the movie is currently streaming in Kenya on both Netflix and Showmax.