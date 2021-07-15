I am my own man, Mudavadi insists

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has distanced himself from claims to the effect that he is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political ‘project’ in next year’s General Election.

In an interview with a local radio station Thursday, the former Vice President reiterated that those advancing the narrative are only keen on maligning him, painting him in bad light before the electorate.

He instead argues that he makes his decisions and his plans himself, and does not depend on other people especially in the ongoing quest to succeed President Kenyatta.

In the candid interview, Mudavadi said safe for the National days where he attends on the invitation of the President, he has never taken part in Jubilee government activities to warrant him to be termed a ‘project,’

“I am a man of myself, seeking the mandate of Kenyans to be their President. We know those who have been part of the Jubilee government and even accompanied the President in his development project tours,” he said.

The ANC leader maintained that those engineering such a narrative are only scared of the unfolding political developments where Kenyans are now more informed and able to make a choice of the leader they want based on their track record.

“How can you be a ‘project’ of someone who you don’t associate or share the running of the government with? Have you seen President Kenyatta campaigning for me or insinuating that he wants me to succeed him? We must respect each other and sell our manifestos to Kenyans and stop advancing propaganda,” said Mudavadi.

At the same time, Mudavadi took issue with ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga over the sharing of the political parties’ money from the exchequer.

He accused Raila of being insincere with his claim that the parties under the NASA coalition are not eligible to get even a penny from the money allocated to ODM.

Mudavadi said the coalition agreement binding NASA, indicated that the principal parties had agreed on how they would share the finances, parliamentary positions, and even how to get the alliance’s presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

“The agreement is a legal document that we signed and deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties. It has clauses on how the partner parties would share the allocation, not only finances but also parliamentary positions. But we all know what has happened in Parliament where chairpersons of committees have been thrown out,” he said

In the agreement, Mudavadi maintained that there was a consensus that ODM was not to field a presidential candidate in 2022 whether the coalition had won the presidency in 2017 or not.

“There is a lot of dishonesty in the alliance. A situation that cannot allow us to live up to the aspiration of the NASA dream,” he added.

Asked whether he will heed calls from Raila to strengthen the alliance, Mudavadi said his main agenda at the moment is to strengthen the ANC party and forge partnerships with other parties as he readies himself for next year’s General Election.

“My party has given me the mandate to run for the presidency next year. My energy is focused on that and I will be on the ballot as a presidential candidate. Others are welcome to join our party and together, we work on reviving the economy of our country,” he said.