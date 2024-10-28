I am not enthusiastic about Kindiki’s Cabinet post – Junet

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has denied claims that he is interested in replacing Prof. Kindiki Kithure as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior.

Junet stated that reports suggesting he was being considered for the position are baseless.

“I have been made aware of unfounded innuendoes to the effect that l have shown interest in the position of Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration and, or, that the ODM Party has submitted my name for consideration in such a role,” he posted on his X page

He emphasized that while he is open to serving Kenyans in any capacity, he is “neither one of the people angling for the job” nor has the ODM Party expressed interest in nominating another member to join the government in that capacity

The lawmaker, a known close political ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, expressed his satisfaction in serving as the Minority Party leader in the National Assembly, a position he recently assumed and considers an equally significant constitutional office in Kenya.

“I do hope this clarification puts the matter to rest and allows the country to focus on more important concerns,” he said