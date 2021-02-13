I am not in competition with Uhuru, Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he has been rude and disrespectful to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking a day after the president asked persons dissatisfied in his administration to quit instead of criticizing its performance, Ruto says he has done no wrong to warrant his exit from government.

Instead, the DP, who is currently on a tour of Isiolo county says he has been acting only on his boss’ orders.

“I respect the President a lot. He is the boss. He is the one who makes the decisions in government. I have never spoken against the President because of the respect I have for him.” He said

Ruto in fact says he has been loyal to the head of state including in certain instances where some of the functions meant for his office have been transferred and are now being performed by some of his colleagues in cabinet.

“Even though some tasks that I am supposed to undertake as the deputy President were taken away and given to someone else, I have respected that decision because I want unity in our country.” He said

Speaking in Ngaremara, Isiolo North, Isiolo County, Ruto maintained that there is no competition between him and the President.

“He is our boss. I am only doing the work assigned to me by the President. And there is no assignment given to me by the president which I have not performed.” He charged

If the DP’s sentiments in Isiolo on Saturday are anything to go by, then it appears he is not ready to resign from government yet.

“Him and me went to look for votes across the country. We shared an agenda. We shared a vision. We shared a plan. We shared a manifesto which brought the jubilee administration into being.” He said