I’m not interested in altering Presidential term limit, President says

President William Ruto has urged Members of Parliament to prioritise projects that have a direct impact on the lives of Kenyans.

The President called on the MPs to desist from engaging in trivial issues like the review of the Constitution to alter the presidential term limit.

“As President, I won’t participate in efforts aimed at mutilating the Constitution for parochial, selfish and personal interests,” he said.

He told them to carry out their parliamentary assignments with seriousness saying, “You were elected to serve the people; their issues must come first.”

The President was speaking on Wednesday while addressing a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group in State House, Nairobi.

He told the MPs to pass regulations that will facilitate the implementation of the hustlers fund.

  

