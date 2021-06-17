I am not seeking your endorsement, Raila tells off Kalonzo

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga says he is not angling for any endorsements for Presidency in the upcoming 2022 General Elections.

The former Prime Minister was categorical that he has not declared interest in the country’s top job but remains focused on the success of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In an apparent rejoinder to remarks made by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Odinga says he has not sought the support of anyone in the ongoing political realignments.

He advised those aspiring to go for the Presidency in 2022 to address issues affecting Kenyans rather than making him their topic every time they stand behind the microphone. On Wednesday, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka stoked controversy within the National Super Alliance (NASA) when he said Raila should not bank on his support come 2022. Kalonzo said he will never again play second fiddle to anyone.

Kalonzo said he would be “the most stupid person on earth” to endorse Raila who was his co-principal, for the third consecutive time.

Raila laughed off Kalonzo’s declaration saying it was premature as the time was not right adding that he is concerned about building a better Kenya for all and not pettiness.

“Sijatangaza mimi nataka kusimama urais, lakini wengine wanasema eti hawawezi kuniunga mkono, nimeuliza wewe uniunge mkono? Mimi sijatangaza, sasa wewe unaanza kutetemeka, unaanza kubwekabweka, subiri bwana mambo bado,” Raila told Kalonzo.

He called on the political class to instead direct their energies towards the proposed referendum to break the chain of perennial electoral shortcomings.

For NASA it has been tumultuous four years, with the four Principals appearing to read from different political scripts since the handshake.

Odinga was speaking in Mombasa during the opening of an ultra-modern cardiology lab at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Governor Joho called for more collaboration between counties in the ongoing war against Covid-19.