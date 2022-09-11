I am ready to work with Ruto’s administration, Wavinya says

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti now says that she is ready to work with the President-elect William Ruto’s administration to ensure quality service delivery to the people of Machakos.

Wavinya said Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition leaders respected the Supreme Court’s verdict and elected county leaders ought to work with the incoming administration to benefit from the national cake.

Wavinya’s sentiments echoed by Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula even as a section of Azimio leaders maintain they will play the opposition role.

With the new administration set to come into power on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 a section of leaders from various counties allied to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance are pledging to work with the incoming regime.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti of Machakos County says politics is a competition and that elected leaders obligated with the role of delivering services to the electorate must endeavour to do so.

But former Kakamega County governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua maintain they will form a strong opposition.

Oparanya says the Azimio leadership is planning to convene a meeting of elected leaders to strategize how to be a vibrant opposition to put the Kenya Kwanza government in check

With the new County Governments in place, many county bosses have already began cleaning house in a bid to restore public confidence in the devolved units.