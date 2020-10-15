I am Samuel is an LGBTQ movie set in Kenya

The BFI London Film Festival is an annual event established in 1957 that takes place every year to celebrate up and coming students, makers of film. I am Samuel made its debut at the 64th BFI which will run until 18th October.

Film festivals are important for people who want to venture into the film industry because they tend to uncover some exciting new voices in Cinema.

The film tells the story of a young gay couple, Samuel and Alex, trying to live and thrive in a country where homosexuality is outlawed. The film is directed by Pete Murimi and produced by Toni Kamau.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Samuel was born and raised on a farm in rural Kenya. Moving to its capital, Nairobi, he meets and falls in love with Alex. Samuel’s father, a preacher at his local village church a few miles from the capital, expects his son to marry and looks forward to the day when he brings home a daughter-in-law. While Alex and Samuel’s love for each other thrives, they remain constantly aware of the shadows of violence creeping around them.”

I am Samuel is not the first LGBTQ film shot in Kenya to premiere at an International film Festival. Wanuri Kahiu’s Rafiki premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and was subsequently banned in Kenya.

