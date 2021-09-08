I am waiting for my peoples’ direction, says Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru now says she is waiting for the electorate to show her the political vehicle they want her board, ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Waiguru said since power rests with the people the direction voters in the county will decide will be her political vehicle.

“Since you are my bosses as the electorate I am only waiting for the bus you have decided will be your vehicle during the forthcoming general elections and I am ready to board so that we can all travel to the destination of choice,” she declared.

Speaking at Kavote market in Gichugu constituency after inspecting the progress of the construction of a Health Center, Waiguru however said the people must make the decision urgently.

“For now, I am spending time on the ground, listening to what the people want. One needs to be careful to make the right decision to survive politically. I am asking my people which ‘vehicle’ to use to secure my seat,” Waiguru stated.

She added that she was not interested in being a running mate but rather wanted to defend her seat.

“Sometimes politicians are elected on the wave of political parties, so you can be swept away despite your good performance by the wave that comes your way,” she said.

“Now that it’s clear as voters your bus is ready to take off, I am urging you to let me know the make so that we can start the 2022 journey as a one united team without leaving anyone behind and I am sure your decision is going to be communicated to me urgently,” she said.

The Governor, however, cautioned those eyeing for her seat they have an uphill task, since she had accomplished almost everything she had pledged to deliver during her 2017 electioneering campaigns.

Waiguru enumerated the various development projects she had undertaken within four years in office despite the many challenges she encountered moments after winning the gubernatorial seat.

“My most remarkable project is the state of the arts Kerugoya level five hospital which will be ready shortly complete HDU, ICU, bed to bed Oxygen supply, and 500 bed capacity that has never been seen here since Independence,” she told the audience.

Waiguru said the facility was the only of its kind in Mt. Kenya region and only comparable to similar ones in Nairobi.

She said Kirinyaga residents would no longer have to be rushed to hospitals in outside areas like Nairobi as has been the case before, because all those specialized services will now be available right at their doorstep.

The county boss also said more than 19 markets, which were previously in pathetic conditions across the area had been modernized, while four more have been earmarked for an upgrade this financial year.

She told her competitors whether they up their game or not, the die has been cast as the locals have assured her of a clean win due to her exemplary development record of accomplishment.

“Those who want to challenge me are more than welcome, but I will beat them by 8 am come the general elections and in that regard my detractors and opponents should start aiming elsewhere since the people have already decided,” she stated.

She further directed that Sh3 million be set aside immediately to complete and equip the upcoming ultra-modern health facility which she said will be operational within a month or so.

But in a quick rejoinder, Kirinyaga Women Representative Wangui Ngirici welcomed Waiguru to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Ngirici, who is also eyeing the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat in 2022 under the UDA party, welcomed the governor to the party nominations where they would square it out.

Ngirici has previously stated that she would ensure Deputy President William Ruto, who is associated with the UDA party, gets enough votes from the Mt Kenya region and ultimately wins the presidency.

“I’m optimistic that I will defeat the current governor by far, watch this space,” she said.