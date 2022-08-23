“I asked God for strength,” says Nadia Mukami on motherhood

Nadia Mukami opens up about struggling with motherhood.

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami has opened up about struggling with motherhood months after giving birth to her son Haseeb Kai.

In a recent post, Nadia said she wore a happy face in public but struggled with motherhood saying it took a lot to overcome what she was going through during that particular period of her life. She further said that the help she sought from friends was mistaken for faking weakness and that she was being overly emotional.

“I really struggled with the whole new mummy thing! Bruh! I am a very strong woman but I really did get overwhelmed. I tried to try to tell anyone how hard that shift was, and the story was, why are you acting weak, you are not the first one, you are being emotional,” she said.

Nadia also admitted that parenting had taken a toll on her career leaving her to rely on prayer for guidance and strength. Mukami performed successfully in Meru, six months after giving birth. She says it was the first time she had to leave her son behind for an out-of-town show.

“History was made. I had not performed in 6 months, I have mom brain due to breastfeeding where I forget things and lyrics (especially during rehearsals). I had left my son for the first time; I did not sleep,” she said

She, however, finished on a positive note asking her followers to check on new moms.

“I think pregnancy is easy, the period after giving birth, those months are the hardest! The first 3-4 months of motherhood are crazy! I survived! Please check on any new moms you know.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...