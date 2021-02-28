I can visit any part of the Country, Ruto says as he tours Murang’a

Deputy President William Ruto says he will visit any part of the Country to popularize the hustler movement without fear of intimidation.

Ruto spoke in Gatanga constituency where he attended a church service at AIPCA Gatura.

“I know there are some people who aren’t happy with me visiting some parts of the Country, I took an oath to support President Uhuru Kenyatta, no one should therefore determine where I should visit and where I shouldn’t,” He said.

Ruto said together with President Uhuru, they have delivered on a majority of the projects they promised such as improving the road network, building the railway, improving health care among others, saying they will continue to serve the people of Kenya fairly and equitably

The DP was categorical that no one is better suited to ensure continuity when President Uhuru’s terms comes to an end than him.

When my friend President Uhuru retires, we will ensure we continue with the work we are doing across the Country,” He said.

Ruto said he has no bad blood with his political detractors saying, “We forgive those who are trying to bring confusion and division in Government.”

The DP was accompanied by a host of Members of Parliament among them Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’a among others.

Kangata had the congregation in stiches as he narrated how he was sacked recently as Senate Majority Whip for writing a letter to the President.

“I wrote the letter to communicate the problems we have as a region, did I do anything wrong? What mistake did I commit? They ganged up and made sure I was removed. I have no regrets, I am happy to be among the hustler nation,” He said.

Alice said they will not allow a few individuals to frustrate the Deputy President saying he is a Kenyan like any other and can visit any part of the Country at will.

The church service would become a platform to hit out at Jubilee party Vice Chairperson David Murathe, with Ndindi accusing him of belittling the DP.

Ndindi said Murathe is plotting to kick out Ruto from his Karen residence but warned him that the hustler nation will remain strong and unbowed.

Rigathi accused the likes of ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi of disturbing the president as they seek his endorsement in 2022.

“They are now disturbing our President they all want to be endorsed, they should first agree among themselves before seeking endorsement. Ruto will be endorsed by Kenyans and God,” He said.

Kuria said leaders must respect the freedom of every Kenyan to elect the leader of their choice without intimidation.

The leaders urged the Mt Kenya region to stand with Ruto saying it’s only fair they keep their promise of ten years for President Uhuru and ten years for Ruto