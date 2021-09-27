I can’t form coalition with corrupt leaders, Muturi charges

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is vowing not to enter into a political pact with any leader with a tainted image.

Amid push to have him form a coalition to boost his presidential bid come next year, Muturi says he will not be coerced into a partnership with persons he says have integrity issues.

“It is true that there is a need to coalesce and work together but you need to show me that you also believe in the matters that I am talking about – integrity.” He said

According to the speaker, the problems currently bedeviling the country are a result of rampant and runaway corruption and he was not in any way going to yield into forming a partnership with those suspected of perpetrating the said impunity.

“Before I speak to anyone, I want to know their level of integrity first. Most of the people I am been asked to coalesce with are angered by the things I stand for.” He charged.

He expressed regret that despite Kenya being sufficiently rich, corrupt leaders continue to embezzle monies meant to transform the fortunes of all citizens. He promised to deal with corruption if elected President come August 2022.

“We cannot be in the office to enrich ourselves. We are in office to serve people. That is what is expected of us,” He affirmed

Mbeere North lawmaker Muriuki Njagagua disclose that the Embu community had resolved to rally behind one of its own for the Presidency and as such asked Muturi to stand firm and ignore those keen to downplay his candidature.