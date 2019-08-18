‘I do not have a problem competing with Odinga in 2022’ says Ruto

A section of Jubilee MPs from Mt Kenya have warned the party that it would face problems if it does not put its house in order.

They said Jubilee was being duped by the Opposition Chief Raila Odinga that he was not playing politics when in fact he had asked his party to prepare for grassroots elections in preparation for the 2022 race.

They spoke on Sunday in the company of Deputy President William Ruto in Meru County where they attended a number of prayer services.

They said it was time Jubilee readied itself for the 2022 contest.

Those present were Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, Mugambi Rindiki (Buuri), Halima Mucheke (nominated), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia) and Jayne Kihara (Naivasha).

Others were John Muchiri (Manyatta), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East).

The MPs said ODM was putting its house in order ahead of the elections while duping Jubilee with the Handshake.

Mr Linturi and Mr Gachagua said it was time Jubilee woke up to the fact that other parties were preparing themselves.

Mr Linturi said Raila Odinga was cunningly using the Handshake to marshal his party to take over power.

“We need to hold party nominations soon. This is because we need a united and formidable contest in 2022,” said Mr Linturi.

He said there was a danger in the party playing to the tunes of the Opposition, a move he said may ultimately dilute the party’s legacy.

“There are political debts that must be paid by Jubilee; that of uniting the country and transforming the lives of Kenyans,” he explained.

According to Mr Linturi, the said Jubilee elections would inject new energy in the party, and solidify President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.

Ms Waruguru noted that Jubilee cannot be used as a platform for political failures to revive their dwindling fortunes.

“We welcomed Mr Odinga into our house as part of a pact to unite Kenyans for the prosperity of the people. However, it appears the Handshake was not a sincere one but a bridge to help him ascend to power in 2022,” said the Laikipia Woman Rep.

She said it was unfortunate the Handshake had been used for selfish gains.

“From the word go, Mr Odinga’s agenda was to cultivate political mileage and destroy Jubilee. That is why we must put our house in order, and send him to political oblivion in the coming elections,” she said in Timau Stadium.

On his part, Mr Gachagua observed that the problems facing Kenya cannot be solved through the review of the Constitution.

“Our problems are not related to the current constitution; Kenyans are suffering because of dishonest leaders,” explained the Mathira MP.

He noted that it was time politicians accepted the outcome of elections “for a united and transformed Kenya”.

Naivasha Town MP urged leaders to be honest in their undertakings.

“We cannot always use conmanship, ethnicity and hatred to acquire power. Kenya is past that,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Ms Kathambi, Ms Mucheke and Kabeabea who called on Kenyans to resist the form of politics whose agenda is not pro-development.

Dr Ruto said he would not be drawn into the 2022 political race debate, arguing that he was busy ensuring that the Jubilee manifesto and the Big Four agenda are realised.

”But I do not have a problem competing with Mr Odinga in 2022. But he must first commit to Kenyans that in case of a defeat, he will gracefully accept the decision of Kenyans,” said the Deputy President.

The MPs said they were firmly behind President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto, who they said they will back in 2022.