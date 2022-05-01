I have done nothing wrong, Ruto responds to Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has deflected the blame directed at him by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the effect that he was inciting Kenyans against the government.

While responding to President Kenyatta who accused him of spearheading a well-calculated smear campaign against his administration in light of the rising cost of living, the DP was categorical that he had done nothing wrong.

“Instead of assisting me to find solutions to our problems, you (Ruto) go accusing me and inciting Kenyans in political rallies,” President Kenyatta had charged during Labour Day celebrations held in Nyayo Stadium Sunday.

The head of state went on to question why Ruto continued holding onto the position of Deputy President if indeed he was genuine about his criticism of the government.

“You claim to be my deputy. But if you are blaming me, why don’t you leave your position so that I can get someone else to assist me?”

“We need to tell each other the truth. Where are you when I need you?” he posed

But Ruto defended himself saying his roles as a principal assistant to the President had been taken away and given to other people in government and as such would not be held responsible for the current situation.

A defiant Ruto further claimed that the decision by his boss to embrace opposition leader Raila Odinga backfired, arguing that the entry of the former prime minister only served to jeopardize the Jubilee party’s development agenda.

“Sorry my boss. I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities & ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably. They bungled our BIG 4, killed our party & wasted your 2nd term. Wao ni bure kabisa.” The DP said in response

Ruto claimed that the President was frustrated because he was no longer in his corner as was the case in the first term of the Jubilee administration. He, however, indicated that he was still available to serve the President if needed.

“Boss, am available. Just a phone call away. Sadly last cabinet was 2yrs ago. Yule No.2,” He said via a tweet Sunday afternoon shortly after President Kenyatta ended his speech at Nyayo Stadium.