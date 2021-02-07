I have networks to lobby development cash says Katuku

Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate in the Machakos County Senatorial By-election Mutua Katuku has said his well-established networks locally and internationally will enable him to swiftly lobby for development resources to spur progress in the county.

Katuku, who addressed the faithful at Mwala Catholic Church where he attended a Sunday Mass, said as a former assistant minister for Finance, he gathered wealth of experience in financial lobbying from global development partners which he can now activate to help Machakos.

“When elected to the Senate, I will easily activate my networks which include the World Bank, the African Development Bank (ADB) and other Government agencies to secure more resources for the county’s development,” said Katuku.

He said said the short duration of period remaining before next year’s general election required an experienced leader in the Senate, and one who was capable of working closely with the sitting Governor, Alfred Mutua to accelerate development programs in the county.

He pledged to prioritize some of the infrastructural projects including lobbying for the tarmacking of Mwala-Kangundo road, Kamuthambya- Kikesa-Matuu Road as well as Kivandini-Mbiuni-Katheka road.

“When you compare myself to the rest of my opponents, you will realize that I am the best suited candidate to serve the people of Machakos in the position of Senator,” he said.

He was accompanied by Yatta MP, Charles Kilonzo, former Machakos County MP Susan Musyoka and Makutano MCA, Brian Kisila.

He later addressed a series of political rallies at Mwala town, Kivandini, Mbiuni and Kituneni markets. His campaign caravan also cruised through Miseleni and Kathama.

