DP Gachagua: I have no intention to resign, I will fight to the end

DP Gachagua: I have no intention to resign, I will fight to...

Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to fight to end ahead of his impeachment hearing Tuesday.

Speaking during a press briefing Monday evening at his residence in Karen, Gachagua stated that he had no intention whatsoever to resign saying that the would not allow the will of 7.2 million Kenyans who elected him to be overturned.

“When I called this press conference today, there were rumours that I want to resign. I am a man elected by the people of Kenya. I have no intention to resign. I have been loyal to the President since I was elected to office.” DP Gachagua says.

While trashing the accusations levelled against him, the DP maintained he was innocent and instead poked holes in the motion by the Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mutuse Mwengi.

” I’m innocent on all these charges. My apology to President Ruto yesterday is in no way an admission of these ridiculous allegations meant to overturn the will of the people. Overturning the will of the people is no joke. None of these accusations meet the threshold for impeachment. I will be at Bunge tomorrow at 5 pm.”

Last week, 291 Members of Parliament signed the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion laid 11 grounds for DP Gachagua’s ouster ranging from gross violations of the constitution and other laws such as the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The MP said he provided sufficient evidence to support each charge contained in his 57-page motion.

Some of the damning accusations cited are corruption-related, where the DP who is under siege is alleged to have, for the past two years, inexplicably amassed wealth estimated at Ksh5.2 billion which is incompatible with his known legitimate income.

In his response, the DP said no company owned by his children or his family is involved in any business with the government noting that he demands proof from MP Mutese about the allegations.

On allegations of acquiring wealth worth Ksh5.2 Billion he explained that some of the companies named by Mutuse belonged to his late brother Nderitu Gachagua who passed on in 2017.

He noted that his brother had appointed Mwai Mathenge, Njoroge Rugeru and himself to execute his will.

“Some of the properties named by MP Mutuse in the impeachment motion, like the Olive Garden Hotel and the Queens Gate Apartment, are among those that are in the will.” DP Gachagua explained.

Adding that: “The two acre land in Ruguru Kiamariga in Mathira West Constituency has no helipad as alleged by MP Mutuse in the impeachment motion. I bought it at Ksh.3.5M and I usually plant napier grass in that piece of land.”

He remarked that MP Mutuse alleged that he owns 40 acres of land in Kieni, clarifying that the land is 35 acres and it was sold to him by Kieni Member of Parliament Njoroge Wainaina in 2015. The DP stressed that he had papers to prove it.

Similarly DP Gachagua explained that he encouraged his children to purchase the Outspan Hotel in Nyeri County when it was put on the market.

However he dispelled romours of his sons buying the Treetops Hotel saying his sons leased the hotel, since it is a government property which cannot be sold.

“Since Treetops Hotel opened 45 Kenyans are back to work, the Mama mbogas are supplying vegetables there, butcheries are supplying meat, the traditional Mwomboko dancers are back.” He remarked.

“What crime has the children of the Deputy President done for investing in Kenya and spuring tourism and growth of the economy?”

While warning that overturning the will of the people is no joke he dismissed all the accusations noting that they do not meet the threshold for impeachment.

“I want proof tomorrow at the National Assembly of what crimes my companies have done.” He stated.

He lauded the members of the fourth estate noting that Kenya would go back to dictatorship without the media.

“I encourage you to continue being the watchdog on behalf of Kenyans, to call out impunity and corruption. Continue with the good work you are doing.” DP said.