I have the antidote; Mutua vows to win graft war

Barely two years to the general election, the country appears to be on campaign mode as political players seek realignments in search of winning formulas.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua now the latest candidate to declare his intention to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta once he retires launching his presidential bid on Sunday with a promise of a fresh start.

Speaking on Monday during the Good Morning Kenya show aired on KBC Channel 1, the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader pledged to deal decisively with graft saying he has the ability to crack the whip on corruption cartels having previously worked in the government.

“I understand how the national government works. I know how I will unplug the cartels; I have fought within the system and I know where the skeletons are hidden.” Mutua stated.

He attributed the bane of corruption to bureaucracy in government procurement processes as well as the long time it takes to finalize graft related cases.

“Graft cases need to be dispensed with within six months, because the longer it takes to prosecute the cases, the more we prolong the vice of corruption within our institutions,” he said.

Mutua however called for the need to adequately fund the Judiciary as well as put in place systems that will eliminate bottlenecks in the delivery of justice.

“I will advocate for a policy that any judicial officer who takes a bribe gets life imprisonment,” he said.

Additionally, Mutua seeks to create 5 million jobs for the youth in the first three years, build roads to promote an environment for growth if he is elected Kenya’s fifth president.

“The country’s youth need jobs and opportunities. We will only achieve this through empowering small business enterprises with the right infrastructure to ensure there is growth of urban areas in the Counties.” He stated.

Mutua says he is banking on youth and women to actualize his dream of becoming the country’s next president. “Women and youth care less about tribalism and these are the people I’m counting on. Kenyans must stop pressing the primitive button of tribalism,” he said.

With his slogan, ‘Kenya ni fresh na Mutua’ the Machakos Governor remains optimistic over his odds of becoming Kenya’s next president which he says will provide a breath of fresh air through his transformative agenda.