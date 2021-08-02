I leave it to God, says Ruto after aborted trip to Uganda

A planned private visit to Uganda by Deputy President William Ruto failed to take off Monday afternoon.

Reports indicate that the Deputy President did not obtain clearance to travel outside the country as required by regulations for public servants.

The Deputy President is said to have arrived at Wilson Airport at 2 pm but was advised to seek clearance from the Head of Public Service.

In a tweet written in slung, the Deputy President made a scant reference to the incident saying it was alright and that he leaves it to God.

Isorait….tumwachie MUNGU — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 2, 2021

The Ministry of Interior has denied claims that it blocked the DP saying this is not within its mandate.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Nixon Ng’ang’a, the Head of Public Service is on record about the implementation of the Public Service code of regulations that require civil servants to be cleared by their bosses adding the CS could not in any way have been in a position to clear the DP.

Last month, the Deputy President was once again on the spot after his two-day visit to Uganda to launch a vaccine plant in the company of President Yoweri Museveni.