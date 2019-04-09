‘I’m alive and kicking’ says Kibra MP Ken Okoth

Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth says he is alive and kicking contrary to news on social media that he had succumbed to cancer.

Tuesday mid-morning and twitter was abuzz with news of the alleged death of Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

Before long the 41 year old MP who is battling cancer confirmed to the public through his twitter account that he was indeed alive contrary to the speculations.

His tweet read “I am alive and kicking. Folks should stop killing me before my time with rumors.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Following his tweet Kenyan netizens expressed their moral support and offered prayers for Okoth even as they condemned the source of the fake news.

In February this year the second term legislator revealed to the public he had stage 4 colorectal cancer exuding confidence he would overcome the monster.

A month later the MP shared a photo with the public on social media saying he was undergoing chemotherapy and was trying his best to cope with his condition