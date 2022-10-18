I never shot anyone, Jumwa tells vetting committee

Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa she has told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments that she has never shot anyone.

Appearing before the Committee on Tuesday, Jumwa defended her integrity saying she does not own a gun and is unaware of names of guns in Kenya.

“I want to empathise with the family. I am clear in my mind that I never shot anyone because i do not own a gun and i don’t know names of guns in this country,” Jumwa stated

“There are three witnesses that so far have testified in court and none of these witnesses mentioned my name. I’m innocent until proven guilty,” she added

The Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs CS nominee is accused of killing one Ngumbao Jola on 15th October, 2020, after chaos erupted during a by-election in Ganda ward, Malindi.

The former legislator was arraigned in at the Mombasa High Court alongside his body guard, Geoffrey Okuto where the duo pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased through the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Tuesday applied to drop the murder case against the CS nominee to have the matter settled outside court.

Jumwa has also applied to be a state witness against his bodyguard in the murder case.