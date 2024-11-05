I now have enough time for friends – Former DP

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed on Tuesday that he now has “enough time for friends” following his removal from office.

Impeached by Parliament, Gachagua acknowledged that although he was hurt by his exit from office, he is now able to focus on matters he couldn’t while serving as the country’s second-in-command.

“What has happened to us in leaving office, at least the positive thing, is that now we have time for friends. Everything has a good and bad side,” he said at a funeral in Limuru.

“Friends are very important, and there are not many genuine ones. If you have five friends, you are fortunate,” he added.

He maintained that he encountered trouble for speaking openly about issues affecting Kenyans that needed addressing.

Gachagua urged members of the clergy to raise their voices and continue telling the truth to those in power, arguing that they should not remain silent when things are not going right.

“Even the Bible says, the truth shall set you free,” he stated.