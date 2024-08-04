I resigned-Muturi clarifies on tenure as AG

Public Service CS nominee Justin Muturi has clarified media reports this year that he indeed resigned from his position as Attorney General.

Muturi revealed that he resigned and not fired as it was widely reported to allow President William Ruto re-organize his Government.

“It is true that I resigned and there were reasons because as you would expect, the National Executive level and the country were alive that was some disquiet and the honorable thing to do at that particular time was take a route that is provided for in law to allow the President an opportunity to reorganize his Cabinet as he desired,” Muturi said while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Sunday.

On the public service internship, the former Attorney General said that although the programme had good intentions it needed to be re-looked at so that students can get opportunities.

“It had the best intentions but unfortunately it has had management issues. My personal view is that it should be changed to not just a Public Service Commission internship program, it should a Kenya national internship program where the private sector is an active player,” he said.