I stand for compliance with the constitution,says Prof Ojienda

Former Law Society of Kenya President Professor Tom Ojienda has affirmed his commitment towards ensuring that constitution and rule of law is complied upon now and in the future.

Ojienda was speaking while delivery of the ruling by the Court of Appeal which rejected a petition by Ahmed Ali Mukhtar to remain in office as Wajir Governor after the High Court reinstated embattled Governor Mohamed Abdi who successfully challenged his impeachment.

“We mean well for this country and we want order and rule of law to be adhered to.Things should be done in conformity with principles and values that are enshrined in our constitution that is why together with my brother Peter Wanyama we decided to stand by the truth and rescue our client governor Mohamed Abdi from rogue removal process from the office” he said.

This means that Abdi will assume his earlier role as Governor from March 10 as Mukhtar reverts to his original role as Deputy Governor.

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the stay application by Ali Ahmed Muktar (improper governor). Governor Mohammoud is back in office and is the only legally recognized governor of Wajir County. — Prof. Tom Ojienda SC (@ProfOjiendaTom) March 9, 2022

“Upon hearing counsel for the [8th to 11th respondents, 12th, 13th respondents and the applicant] and responses by counsel for the [1st to 6th respondents] on a request for stay of execution pending appeal to the court of appeal the court makes the following order: The order for the taking over by the [7th respondent] of the Office of the Governor of Wajir County shall take effect on the 10th of March 2022,” The court ruled.

Senior Counsel Ojienda is in prime position to win Kisumu senatorial seat having received backing from former county MCAs who say the long serving barrister is brilliant and courageous man with the capacity to represent Kisumu well in the Senate.

The former lecturer at the Moi University says he will defend devolution if elected area senator during the forthcoming August polls.

“As a robust litigation counsel with a distinguished career and vast experience in legal matters spanning over 25 years I offer my readiness to serve and defend devolution which is the best thing that ever happened to this country. Resources must be taken closer to our people and we’ll make sure they are prudently utilised. Besides I will deliver in my legislation and representation roles for my people” he further added.

Ojienda has traversed the county to popularise his bid, meeting opinion leaders, elders, youth and women groups from the seven subcounties.

He has also participated in fundraisers, empowerment programmes and sporting activities.

The lawyer pledged to work with all leaders in championing the interests of residents.