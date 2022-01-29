I was OKA’s preferred Presidential candidate, Kalonzo reveals

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that he was the preferred Presidential Candidate for One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking during his tour of Makueni County accompanied by fellow Presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi, Kalonzo said OKA had agreed on its Presidential candidate before ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi bolted to partner with UDA.

Under the agreement, Kalonzo would have been the flag bearer while Mudavadi would have been his running mate.

Kalonzo further revealed that he would have served for one term and supported Mudavadi in 2027.

“We had agreed, Senator Gideon Moi had no problem, Senator Moses Wetangula had no problem. I was ready to serve for one term and support him (Mudavadi) afterwards. Now He has decided to work with UDA I don’t know what he will be offered there,” He said.

Kalonzo who is under intense pressure from a section of Ukambani leaders to drop his bid and support Raila Odinga said he will not be intimidated maintaining that he has learnt his lessons and will not drop his candidature to support another person.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said Raila had vowed to support Kalonzo in 2022 and it’s only fair he keeps his word if he is a genuine politician.