I will accept elections results, Ruto says

ByKBC Reporter
Tags

Deputy President William Ruto told Kenyans in the diaspora that he is ready to accept the outcome of the August 9th General election.

Speaking at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Maryland, USA Ruto also called on Azimio la Umoja movement to accept the outcome of the elections.

The DP at the same time acknowledged the contribution of Kenyans in the diaspora to the economy of Kenya.

He said Kenyans in the diaspora deserve attention and good service.

He said should the Kenya Kwanza team form the next government, it will create proper structures to address issues affecting them.

  

