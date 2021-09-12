I will announce candidature at the right time, says Raila

The Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has said that he will announce his candidature at the right and urged the youth to come out in large numbers and register as voters ahead of the 2022 general elections.

He said he was yet to declare his candidature for the top seat in 2022 but will do so at the right time especially if the youth came out and registered as voters.

The ODM leader said the country still had time to achieve the 2030 vision but that will heavily depend on the involvement of the youth in the electoral process by electing leaders with a clear vision of how they’ll achieve the vision rather than relying on catchy slogans.

Raila said the youth had a critical role not only participating in the electoral process but electing leaders who will steer the country into achieving the vision 2030.

Raila spoke at several stops in Homa Bay and and Siaya Counties where he attended funeral services.

Leaders accompanying the ODM leader took the opportunity to lash out at Deputy President William Ruto and his Bottoms up economic model.

They also told off the Deputy President for his continued feud with the President yet he was part of the presidency.