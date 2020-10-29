I will build local industries to end poverty, pledges Mutua

Coast region is in dire need of industries if the cycle of poverty and youth unemployment has to end, Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader Dr. Alfred Mutua has said.

Local produce such as cashew nuts, coconuts, mangos, and tamarind have the potential to significantly transform the lives of locals if the government was to rebuild factories that previously manufactured products from the fruits, Dr. Mutua said.

“Industries that once provided employment to residents of Kaloleni, Mavueni, and Tezo were allowed by governments of the time to collapse leading to an alarming rate of unemployment and increased poverty level,” said Dr. Mutua

The Machakos Governor spoke on Thursday at Tezo market and Kilifi town in Kilifi County during his “listening tours” of Kilifi County.

Speakers at the forum called on Dr. Mutua to ban civil servants from involvement in government business by seeking and participating in government contracts.

Locals said the practice has contributed to an increase in corruption in the country at the expense of basic provisions such as healthcare, education, and good roads.

The Machakos County boss who has declared interest in running for the presidency in the 2022 elections said Tezo area and Kilifi town could benefit from fishing and fish farming if the government was to build a fish industry in the area.

“I have seen mangoes, coconuts, and cashew nuts at the market. I have also seen a lot of dried and smoked fish and I am sure that people here can reap immensely from those market products, especially fish — they just need factories,” he said, adding that he plans to establish an Industry in every sub-county in the country when he becomes president.

Dr. Mutua who started his tour of the coast region a fortnight ago has so far held forums in Majengo, Kongowea in Mombasa. He has also listened to people’s views in Mariakani, Kaloleni, and Mavueni as well as Tezo and Kilifi town in Kilifi County.