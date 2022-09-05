I will call President Uhuru on transition, President Elect Ruto says

President elect Dr William Ruto says he will call President Uhuru Kenyatta before day ends to discuss transition matters.

Dr Ruto said he has not talked to President Uhuru for months but is looking forward to have a conversation with him after the Supreme Court upheld his win in the August 9th election.

“We will respect our President Uhuru in retirement. We will give him the dignity he deserves. We are honourable people. We aren’t petty, he has done a good job and he has his place in the history of Kenya,” He said.

Dr Ruto said he respected President Uhuru’s decision to to support Raila Odinga saying it was within his right.

He assured Kenyans that the Government will work for all Kenyans adding that no one will be targeted for holding different political views.

I believe in the rule of law, I don't believe in handshake stories – President-elect Ruto

“This marks the end of politics of deceit, conmanship, and betray. The Criminal justice system will never be used again against those who have a contrary political view to ours. I promise nobody will be victimised for holding a different opinion. Our competitors have nothing to fear,” He said.

Dr Ruto said he believes in a government that is held accountable by the opposition and is looking forward to a conversation on how the opposition will play its role on the same.

“We have no grudge with the people who fought us. When Raila retires we will give him the respect he deserves as a good leader in this Country,” He said.

The President elect paid his tribute to his legal team at the Supreme Court saying they assembled the best team available who agreed to donate their time and intellect for free.